Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $248,060.00 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc purchased 79,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $248,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 32,281 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $85,867.46.

On Friday, November 19th, Osmium Partners, Llc acquired 1,522,200 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,805,500.00.

Shares of LOV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spark Networks SE will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Spark Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Spark Networks by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 606,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

