SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.74. 183,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,359,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

