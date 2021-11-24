SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 189.4% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 376,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.83. 1,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,008. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.