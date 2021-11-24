SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 3.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY opened at $523.79 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $395.14 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.