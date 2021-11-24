Spire (NYSE:SR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spire (NYSE:SR) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Spire updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

SR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spire by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Spire by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Spire by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

