Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 8,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 47,211 shares.The stock last traded at $28.99 and had previously closed at $28.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on STXB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $497.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 167.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.