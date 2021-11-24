SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLOW. Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $87.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.40.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

