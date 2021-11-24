Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Square by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.49.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,166 shares of company stock valued at $23,269,558 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.51. The stock had a trading volume of 230,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923,797. The stock has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.25. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.36 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

