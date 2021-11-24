Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,452 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 453.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,676,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,603,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,170,000 after buying an additional 444,324 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 6.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after buying an additional 387,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,361,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,661,000 after buying an additional 172,789 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CXW opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

