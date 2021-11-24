Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 9,180 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 538,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after buying an additional 163,941 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 89,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 39,368 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $834,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 545.50%.

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

