Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 36,018 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,018 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 588,002 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 884.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 135,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 57.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 103,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 23.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 420,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TACO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of TACO opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $295.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

