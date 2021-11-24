Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 62,618 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,299 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,618 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Exterran worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in Exterran by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Exterran by 27.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exterran alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Exterran Co. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.