Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of Culp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Culp during the second quarter worth $645,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Culp by 59.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 228,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Culp during the second quarter worth $170,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:CULP opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.28. Culp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Culp had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 2.58%. Analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

