Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,822 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KALV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 416.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KALV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $390.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

