State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,177 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Dorman Products worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,193 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Dorman Products by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,970,000 after purchasing an additional 78,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dorman Products by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 151,396 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Dorman Products stock opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.22 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average is $101.66.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.