State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,733 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 2.92.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

