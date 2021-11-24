State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $224,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $503,768.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,351 shares of company stock worth $16,708,947. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

