State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $225,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 20.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 66,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $211.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.38. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.75 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

