State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,224 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $112.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.92 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $90.97.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

