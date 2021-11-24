State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 634 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,130,000 after buying an additional 190,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

