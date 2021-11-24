State Street Corp Acquires 269,220 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,220 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ INBX opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. Inhibrx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Inhibrx Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

