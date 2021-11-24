State Street Corp Grows Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.66% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFB opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $763.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.33. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,770 shares of company stock worth $197,790. 9.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

