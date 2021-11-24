State Street Corp Has $10.86 Million Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,879 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.11% of First Community Bankshares worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,777,000 after buying an additional 137,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. Research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

