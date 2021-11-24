State Street Corp Increases Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $11,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 139,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 29.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 150.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 145,560 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.67 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,466.67%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

