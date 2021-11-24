State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $470,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 0.55.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

