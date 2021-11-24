State Street Corp Purchases 11,470 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

State Street Corp raised its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.67% of BrightView worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BrightView by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 122,922 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightView by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BV opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BrightView currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

