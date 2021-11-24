Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,042 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 811% compared to the typical daily volume of 663 put options.

Shares of MTG opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

