Stolper Co Acquires 1,346 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,906 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. BP comprises approximately 1.8% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in BP were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 220,190 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BP by 99.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,561,000 after acquiring an additional 823,441 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of BP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 876,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BP by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BP by 179.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 416,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.68. 170,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,178,150. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 66.84%.

BP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

