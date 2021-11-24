Stolper Co Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stolper Co lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 2.6% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,494. The company has a market cap of $254.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $98.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average is $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

