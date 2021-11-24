Stolper Co Has $1.64 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stolper Co boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $166.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.61 and a 200-day moving average of $155.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

