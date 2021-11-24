Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 152.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $891,000.

IVV opened at $470.06 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $475.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $452.77 and a 200-day moving average of $440.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

