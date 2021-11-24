Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.93. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $72.22 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

