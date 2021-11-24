Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 2,212 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF makes up 5.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

CNRG opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.23. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $88.75 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

