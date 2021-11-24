Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

