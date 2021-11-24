Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Shares of SUNW opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 28.58% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sunworks will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 19.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,388,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 237.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 826,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunworks by 1,147.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 460,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter worth about $2,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter worth about $853,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

