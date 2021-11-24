Susan R. Mulder Sells 5,000 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.