Susquehanna Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.42.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $195.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.52. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.12 and a fifty-two week high of $198.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

