Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,294 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 1.6% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 380,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at $108,000.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

OTCMKTS:SDACU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.