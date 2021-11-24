Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 27.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

STRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $776.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

