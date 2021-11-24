Swagatam Mukerji Purchases 259 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.26).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 269 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of £150.64 ($196.81).

On Monday, September 20th, Swagatam Mukerji acquired 290 shares of Centaur Media stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.02).

Shares of CAU stock opened at GBX 56 ($0.73) on Wednesday. Centaur Media Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The stock has a market cap of £82.24 million and a PE ratio of -71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.65.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

