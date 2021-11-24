Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Synlogic alerts:

SYBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.50. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,557,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $20,333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synlogic by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 888,009 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,050,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synlogic (SYBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.