Synthetix Market Capitalization Reaches $904.90 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Synthetix has a market cap of $904.90 million and approximately $96.57 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.88 or 0.00013904 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045169 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.95 or 0.00250486 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,629,976.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00045133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00085910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

