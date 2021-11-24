Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $10,107,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 74,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

