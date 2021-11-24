Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.81

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 2274213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

