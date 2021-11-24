Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after buying an additional 1,243,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 369,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,589,000 after purchasing an additional 206,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,009 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 847,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

TALO stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $869.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TALO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

