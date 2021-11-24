Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives C$4.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TVE opened at C$3.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.91 and a 12 month high of C$3.95.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.5278771 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

