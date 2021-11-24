Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNGX. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of TNGX opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $18.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.