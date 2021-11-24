Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.08

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

TSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 168,396 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 110,980 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.