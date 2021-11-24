Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.08

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.
TSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.
The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 168,396 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 110,980 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
Further Reading: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.