TD Securities Cuts Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target to C$46.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LRCDF. CIBC boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

OTCMKTS LRCDF traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

