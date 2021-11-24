TD Securities Reiterates C$58.00 Price Target for Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) has been assigned a C$58.00 price target by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close.

ATD.B has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.53.

TSE ATD.B traded down C$2.77 on Wednesday, hitting C$47.75. 3,421,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,292. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$52.42. The stock has a market cap of C$50.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$48.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.64.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

